A Raymondville woman faces a felony charge following a traffic stop conducted by a Texas County Sheriff’s Department deputy on Feb. 15.

Amanda M. Maglone, 42, of the 19000 block of Amburn Road in Raymondville, is charged with resisting or interfering with an arrest for a felony (a class D felony) and second-degree property damage (a misdemeanor). The charges were filed March 21.

According to a report, a deputy on patrol at about 9:30 p.m. conducted a traffic stop on Harry Road southeast of Licking after observing a Chevrolet Trail Blazer with license plates registered to a 1986 Mazda truck.

During the process, Maglone was identified as a passenger in the vehicle and a computer check revealed she had three active Texas County warrants.

The deputy ordered Maglone to place her hands behind her back, but she refused and resisted. Maglone was finally detained and put in the deputy’s patrol vehicle, but she then kicked the windshield, causing a spider web-shaped crack, according to a report.

She was taken to the Texas County Jail and has a bond set at $250,000.