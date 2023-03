Dates have been announced for this year’s 72nd annual Raymondville Picnic and Carnival.

They are May 25-27, the Raymondville Community Group announced. Chantil Richards is the chairman.

This year’s event will feature 11 rides. Many activities are planned.

Organizers are soliciting $25 donations to place a business name on a banner.

For additional information, call 417-217-0612 or 417-457-6281.