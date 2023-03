Funeral services for Mrs. Debbie Tune, 64, of Summersville, are 3 p.m. Friday, March 10, at Bradford Funeral Home, Summersville.

Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 9, at Bradford Funeral Home.

Interment will be in the Oakside Cemetery.

Services are under the care of Bradford Funeral Home of Summersville.