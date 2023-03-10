Debbie Kay (Eschrich) Tune, the daughter of Jim and Murel (Beasley) Eschrich, was born Sept. 17, 1958, in Mountain View, Mo. She entered her heavenly home on March 7, 2023.

On March 20, 1976, Debbie married the love of her life, Steve Tune, at the age of 17. Three children, Justin, Brandi and Jessica were born to this union. Debbie and Steve relished their time together to the fullest. They enjoyed starting and raising their family, going on deer hunts, and gathering with family and friends for Sunday dinners at their parents.

After Steve suddenly passed away in 1995 Debbie worked hard to raise their children and take care of the house and farm that she and Steve had started.

Debbie spent many years teaching fifth and sixth graders at Summersville Elementary. Every student that entered her classroom was loved and treated as one of her “kids,” and they all had a special place in her heart. Debbie also treasured the summer months she spent with her close friends at the trail rides.

She was always up for an adventure. She loved working in the hayfield, riding horses and being outside. She was quite creative and a talented seamstress and painter.

Everyone who knew Debbie knew that her biggest delight in life was her seven grandchildren and the time that she spent with them.

Preceding her in death were her parents Jim and Murel; her beloved husband Steve, father and mother-in-law Lester and Mary Tune; and her brother Michael Eschrich.

Those who are left to treasure her memory are her children: Justin and Jessica Tune, Brandi and Jerad Gentry, and Jessica and Jarad Kaut; her grandchildren Parker, Reed and Graham Tune, Nova and McCoy Gentry; and Carter and Sophie Kaut. Also left to mourn her passing are her brothers-in-law Dale and Laura Tune, Roger and Denna Tune, and Mike and Sherry Tune. She also leaves behind a host of family and friends.

Debbie was a wonderful daughter, wife, mother, grandma, aunt, sister, sister-in-law, teacher and friend. Her death will be felt deeply by everyone who knew and loved her. Our loss is Heaven’s gain.

Funeral services are 3 p.m., Friday, March 10, 2023, at Bradford Funeral Home with Pastor Rick Spacek officiating. Interment will be in the Oakside Cemetery. Services are under the care of Bradford Funeral Home and online condolences may be left at www.bradfordfuneralhome.net

