Delores Jane Powell Rucker, age 58, of Success, Mo., was born March 9, 1954, in Houston, Mo., to Charles Robert and Lanorrah Powell. She passed away on Feb. 4, 2023, in Success, Mo.

Delores is preceded in death by her parents and grandparents.

She is survived by her sister, Diane (Powell) Johnson, of Waukegan, Ill.; brother, Bobby Lee Powell of Potosi, Mo.; and many other relatives and friends.

She had many friends and they nicknamed her “Barefoot” because she hated wearing shoes. She enjoyed feeding the wild raccoons and deer.

There will be a memorial service held at a later date and she will be laid to rest in the Old Success Cemetery with her parents.

Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home, Licking. Online condolences may be left at www.foxfh.net.