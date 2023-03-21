The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:
•A deputy was dispatched Feb. 10 regarding a report of theft at the Pierce Township building on Bradford Road at Willow Springs.
A man representing the township told the officer eight gallons of diesel fuel had been stolen from a fuel tank. Investigation continues.
Texas County Jail admissions
March 13
Christopher Campbell – possession of controlled substance, driving while revoked
Benjamin Foster – assault, stealing
Christopher Romines – DWI
March 14
Alan Lane – violation of protection order
Marshall Dean – possession of controlled substance
Amy Dunkin – possession of controlled substance
Christopher Reynolds – assault
Carlton Wake – unlawful use of weapon
March 15
Montrel Mosby – Platte County hold
Derick J. Cook – assault
Christina Klein – peace disturbance
Erica Johnson – assault
Michelle Marr – DWI
March 16
Marcus Chamberland – driving while revoked
Kristan M. Gold – trespassing
Ricky Garner – DWI (habitual)
March 17
Richard Burkett – assault
Frank Thompson – unlawful use of weapon
Alexander Zigmantas – violation of protection order
Jeremy Baker – Greene County warrant
Lurena Jenkins – Greene County warrant
Kristopher Bishop – driving while suspended
March 18
Michael Clouse – probation and parole warrant
Kellee Letterman – possession of controlled substance