The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:

•A deputy was dispatched Feb. 10 regarding a report of theft at the Pierce Township building on Bradford Road at Willow Springs.

A man representing the township told the officer eight gallons of diesel fuel had been stolen from a fuel tank. Investigation continues.

Texas County Jail admissions

The Texas County Jail photograph
The Texas County Jail.

March 13

Christopher Campbell – possession of controlled substance, driving while revoked

Benjamin Foster – assault, stealing

Christopher Romines – DWI

March 14

Alan Lane – violation of protection order

Marshall Dean – possession of controlled substance

Amy Dunkin – possession of controlled substance

Christopher Reynolds – assault

Carlton Wake – unlawful use of weapon

March 15

Montrel Mosby – Platte County hold

Derick J. Cook – assault

Christina Klein – peace disturbance

Erica Johnson – assault

Michelle Marr – DWI

March 16

Marcus Chamberland – driving while revoked

Kristan M. Gold – trespassing

Ricky Garner – DWI (habitual)

March 17

Richard Burkett – assault

Frank Thompson – unlawful use of weapon

Alexander Zigmantas – violation of protection order

Jeremy Baker – Greene County warrant

Lurena Jenkins – Greene County warrant

Kristopher Bishop – driving while suspended

March 18

Michael Clouse – probation and parole warrant

Kellee Letterman – possession of controlled substance

Leave a comment

Leave a Reply