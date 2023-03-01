This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

The Houston Diamond Club will host its annual fundraiser benefiting the Houston High School and Houston Middle School baseball teams this Saturday (March 4) in the community building at the Houston Area Chamber of Commerce Fairgrounds.

The night will include a spaghetti dinner, bingo and a silent auction. A $10 admission fee covers the meal (with drink and dessert) and two bingo tickets.

A Ruger American Predator 6.5 Creedmoor rifle with a Vortex scope is being raffled off this year, and tickets will be available at the event for $10 apiece. A drawing will take place May 11.

The Diamond Club has recently been instrumental in the acquisition of a new scoreboard at Tiger Field (which should be up and running by late March) and new uniforms for the HHS squad.

To arrange a donation for the silent auction, or to donate financially, contact Jason Hughes at 417-260-0552.