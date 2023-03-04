The Houston band program highlighted its gratitude Thursday evening for financial help in purchasing an enclosed trailer to propel it to the next level.

Sam Van Dielen, director of band programs, told a group from the Houston Education Foundation (HEF) that the $9,860 acquisition had greatly helped with transporting items used in its shows. HEF voted to provide half of the funds for the purchase. That allowed Van Dielen to buy the trailer in time for performances that began last fall.

Van Dielen said obtaining a “wrap” — vinyl added with logos and type — is next on the agenda for the trailer.

The Houston Education Foundation works to raise funds for needs of the Houston School District. It is part of the Community Foundation of the Ozarks.