Duard Ray Brown, 70, passed away peacefully in his sleep in the early morning hours of Friday, March 17, 2023, at his home in Ozark, Mo.

Formerly of Houston, Mo., Duard was born on the family farm in Elk Creek, Mo., to Wade and Katherine Brown on Sept. 7, 1952.

He and Frances Lancaster were married June 5, 1976, and she survives at their home in Ozark, Mo.

Preceding him in death are his parents; grandparents, Gilford and Mary Brown, and Clifford and Pearl McCall; parents-in-law, Hershel and Wilma Lancaster; and brother-sister-in-law, Vern and Phyllis Lancaster.

He is survived by his brother, Terry (Karen) Brown of Mountain Grove, Mo., sister, Mary (Mike) Day of Republic, Mo., brother-in-law, Leroy Lancaster of Ozark, Mo.; nieces, nephews, cousins, great nieces and caregivers, Jamie and Hayley Lancaster, and special family friend, Maria Rutledge of Sparta, Mo.

A 1970 graduate of Houston High School, Duard was involved in FFA, having been greatly influenced and taught farm work by his dad, his brother, Terry, and uncle, Dwaine. That farming passion lasted a lifetime. He hauled hay and mowed the New Hope Cemetery for Dwaine as his first job. He was great at farm work as long as nothing changed his routine, then it was a bad deal! His expertise was bottle feeding baby calves bringing them to selling weight. As a young boy, the calves and picking up walnuts was his spending money, which he had to divide with Mary, who shared in a bit of the work.

Duard worked at Lazy L Café during high school. The owner wanted to send him to chef school but that would mean leaving Texas County so he declined. By the way, he did learn to cook, bake and can. He worked at Brown Shoe Factory (where he met Frances) from graduation until it closed in 1992. Then he and Frances attended Southwest VoTech in West Plains, Mo., for two years before relocating to Ozark, Mo., in 1994. He worked at Viatech in Springfield, Mo., until his retirement in 2010.

Duard accepted Christ as a young boy during a revival at New Hope Baptist Church, Solo, Mo., and was always involved in church, first at New Hope Baptist, Ozark Baptist as newly marrieds and Ozark Full Gospel until his health didn’t allow it. Church attendance was always important to him and Frances.

Kind, caring, tenderhearted, caregiver, trustworthy, hard worker, loyal to family, untiring, friend, big garden, helping hand, jokester, fish fries, always on the run, and cook were a few ways to describe Duard. No matter the situation, he always spoke the truth and expected the same from you. He always told the doctors, “Don’t candy coat it – tell me the truth.” Plagued by heart disease the last 1 ½ years he never lost his sense of humor, often catching the doctors off guard by his comment “you have to die of something.” He will be forever missed but we have the comfort in knowing he is in the presence of our gracious and loving God.

A special thank you to Terrace Hospice for the kindness of their staff.

In lieu of flowers, the family requested memorial contributions be made to Richwood Cemetery, Ozark, Mo.

A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Friday, March 24, 2023, at Ozark Full Gospel Church. Visitation will be held before the service also at the church starting at 12:30 p.m.

Cremation and service arrangements are in the care of Holden Cremation and Funeral Service, Sparta.

