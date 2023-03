Services for Edward “Duke” Tweed, 81, will be at a later date.

Mr. Tweed was born May 23, 1941, in Houston, Mo., to Horace “Jim” and Lorena Reed Tweed. He died Feb. 5, 2023, in St. James.

Survivors include friends Don and Karen Clover, nephews Michael, Mark and Kevin Tweed, and other family and friends.

Preceding him in death were his parents and brother, Walter James Tweed.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Alzheimer’s Association.