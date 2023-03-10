Patrons of the Houston School District are invited to an event featuring candidates for the Houston board of the education.

The event runs from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 23, at the high school and middle school cafeteria. It is sponsored by the local chapter of the Missouri State Teachers Association.

Persons are invited to come and meet the candidates and ask questions.

Seeking three positions on the board are: Darren Ice (incumbent), Marty Merckling, Dustin Hartman and Tressie Neugebauer.