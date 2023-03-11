Dads and daughters are invited to enjoy a memorable evening together at “Light up the Night,” Saturday, March 11, inside the gymnasium on the Faith Fellowship Church campus. Doors open at 5:45 p.m. for pictures and the event begins at 6:30 p.m.

This year’s entertainment is Jim Barber. Organizers said his refreshingly unique approach to the art of ventriloquism has earned him the reputation as one of the most original talents in the world of ventriloquism.

Barber is a well-known face around Branson as the featured comedian in many of Branson’s variety shows. Joining him will be a singing group “Harmony Trio.” Organizers said it will be a night full of fun, games and wonderful memories. “We will have a professional photo booth and each family will receive a special frame to take home to remember this night. The photo will be printed and mailed to you after the event. There will also be a photo station for you to take candid shots and selfies with your own phones. The night continues with snacks and punch, fantastic door prizes and a special rose ceremony,” the church said in a press release.

Tickets are on sale now and a limited amount are available. Ticket sales end March 5 or until sold out. None will be sold after March 5.

Only one ticket per household is needed, it will admit one dad and daughter(s) for $20. Tickets are available online only through Eventbrite and can be purchased by going to faithfellowshiphouston.org and clicking on the event. After purchase, the ticket will be mailed. Those needing assistance to purchase tickets can contact the church office from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Monday through Friday at 417-967-4680. It is limited to the first 100 tickets sold.

The event is for girls ages kindergarten through eighth grade. “If a dad is not available, we encourage another male family member escort, such as a grandfather, brother, uncle or male friend of the family. Our hope is that dads will make this a special evening. We have daddy-daughter specials to help make the evening memorable. Flower specials and dinner special from local businesses are listed on the complete event description on the church website,” according to the press release.