The following are excerpts from just some of the reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:

•A deputy was contacted by the Plato School District on Feb. 21 after a woman reported that her 9-year-old son had been assaulted by another boy on a school bus.

The officer reported watching video and observing no assault had occurred at the date, time and place reported.

•A 45-year-old man reported on March 19 that $3,180 had been stolen from inside a safe at his Craddock Road residence at Licking.

The man told an investigating deputy that he didn’t know who might have swiped the cash. He also said he, his mother and his girlfriend were being investigated by the Houston Police Department for $3,500 check fraud.

The deputy called the HPD and was advised there was no check fraud case involving the man.

•A 64-year-old Mountain Grove man reported on March 13 that $1,800 had been withdrawn from a savings account of his without his consent.

The man told an investigating deputy that a man posing as him had gotten the car from a bank branch in Menifee, Calif.

•A 26-year-old Licking woman reported on March 21 that $9,400 had been withdrawn from her Square account without her consent.

The woman told a deputy that she contacted Square and a case was opened.

•A 29-year-old Houston man reported on March 13 that a neighbor man’s Suzuki dirt bike valued at $2,000 had been stolen from his Highway H property.

The man told an investigating officer that he didn’t know who might have swiped it.

JAIL ADMISSIONS

March 20

Erika Cavasos – failure to appear

Jeremy Baldridge – property damage

March 21

Joseph Proffer – writ

Jacob King – writ

Brian Pettijohn – writ

Kenneth Baqrlow – Virginia warrant

William Smith – 4-day commitment

March 22

Cody Hudson – DWI

Linda Zepeda – 96-hour hold

Brandon Rutz – stealing

Heather Pennington – endangering welfare of a child

Anna Couch – failure to appear

March 23

Madison Henry – Pulaski County hold

Nathan Brunk – warrant

March 24

Dawn Lora – warrant

Keisha Bryan – possession of controlled substance

Jackson Morgan – peace disturbance

James Leyrer – peace disturbance

Adam Kirkwood – warrant

Justin Bell – writ

Angela McConnell – DWI, possession of controlled substance

March 25

Clifford Cooper – driving while revoked

Gary Parks – failure to appear

Bradley Rounds – burglary, stealing

