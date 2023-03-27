The following are excerpts from just some of the reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:

•A deputy was contacted by the Plato School District on Feb. 21 after a woman reported that her 9-year-old son had been assaulted by another boy on a school bus.

The officer reported watching video and observing no assault had occurred at the date, time and place reported.

•A 45-year-old man reported on March 19 that $3,180 had been stolen from inside a safe at his Craddock Road residence at Licking.

The man told an investigating deputy that he didn’t know who might have swiped the cash. He also said he, his mother and his girlfriend were being investigated by the Houston Police Department for $3,500 check fraud.

The deputy called the HPD and was advised there was no check fraud case involving the man.

•A 64-year-old Mountain Grove man reported on March 13 that $1,800 had been withdrawn from a savings account of his without his consent.

The man told an investigating deputy that a man posing as him had gotten the car from a bank branch in Menifee, Calif.

•A 26-year-old Licking woman reported on March 21 that $9,400 had been withdrawn from her Square account without her consent.

The woman told a deputy that she contacted Square and a case was opened.

•A 29-year-old Houston man reported on March 13 that a neighbor man’s Suzuki dirt bike valued at $2,000 had been stolen from his Highway H property.

The man told an investigating officer that he didn’t know who might have swiped it.