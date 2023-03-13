Houston High School had five players receive South Central Association All-Conference recognition for their efforts during the past season.

On the girls side, senior forward Olivia Crites was named to the All-SCA First Team. Crites was the Lady Tigers’ leading scorer and rebounder during the campaign, and reached the career 1,000-point mark during a home game against Plato on Feb. 9.

HHS junior guard Angie Smith and sophomore forward Sophia Crites each received Honorable Mention.

On the boys side, HHS junior forwards Brady Brookshire and Stone Jackson each received Honorable Mention.

2022-2023 SOUTH CENTRAL ASSOCIATION

ALL-CONFERENCE BASKETBALL SELECTIONS

GIRLS

Player of the Year: Sara Mendel – Ava – Senior

Coach of the Year: Nathan Houk – Ava

First Team

Sara Mendel – Ava – Senior

Lexi Gastineau – Ava – Senior

Hadley Chowning – Mtn View/Liberty – Sophomore

Ashton Bowers – Salem – Senior

Olivia Crites – Houston – Senior

Second Team

Reagan Hoerning – Mtn Grove – Senior

Reagan Wells – Mtn View/Liberty – Junior

Savannah Manthey – Salem – Senior

Abby Bowers – Thayer – Sophomore

Hadley Meyer – Thayer – Sophomore

Chloe Jones – Willow Springs – Freshman

Honorable Mention

Keeley Akers – Ava – Senior

Celia Fossett – Ava – Senior

Angie Smith – Houston – Senior

Makalah Watson – Cabool – Senior

Kaily Wake – Mtn Grove – Junior

Lyla Cornman – Mtn View/Liberty – Senior

Avery Erway – Salem – Senior

Hailey Larsen – Thayer – Senior

Anna Minge – Willow Springs – Senior

Sophia Crites – Houston – Sophomore

BOYS

Player of the Year: Aidan Burns- Thayer-Junior

Coach of the Year: Matt Pitts- Thayer

First Team

Aidan Burns-Thayer-Junior

Devin Harrington-Thayer-Sophomore

Terrell Gaines-Mtn. View/Liberty-Junior

Bradley Henry-Mountain Grove-Junior

Drew Ripko-Mtn. View/Liberty-Senior

Second Team

Kolby James-Willow Springs-Freshman

Gunnar Konkel-Salem-Senior

Isaac Dalton-Ava-Sophomore

Rowan Spencer-Thayer-Junior

Josh Schockley-Cabool-Junior

Honorable Mention

Easton Pitts-Thayer-Sophomore

Brady Brookshire-Houston-Junior

Carter Mahan-Ava-Senior

Tyler Fleetwood-Cabool-Junior

Stone Jackson-Houston-Junior

Carter Pruett-Mtn. View/Liberty-Junior

Tyson Elliott-Mountain Grove-Senior

Bryson May-Salem-Junior

Brandon Prince-Thayer-Sophomore

Jace Rodgers-Willow Springs-Sophomore