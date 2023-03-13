HHS senior forward Olivia Crites (12) is a member of this year's All-SCA First Team.

Houston High School had five players receive South Central Association All-Conference recognition for their efforts during the past season.

On the girls side, senior forward Olivia Crites was named to the All-SCA First Team. Crites was the Lady Tigers’ leading scorer and rebounder during the campaign, and reached the career 1,000-point mark during a home game against Plato on Feb. 9.

HHS junior guard Angie Smith and sophomore forward Sophia Crites each received Honorable Mention.

On the boys side, HHS junior forwards Brady Brookshire and Stone Jackson each received Honorable Mention.

2022-2023 SOUTH CENTRAL ASSOCIATION

ALL-CONFERENCE BASKETBALL SELECTIONS

GIRLS

Player of the Year:  Sara Mendel – Ava – Senior 

Coach of the Year:  Nathan Houk – Ava 

First Team

Sara Mendel – Ava – Senior

Lexi Gastineau – Ava – Senior 

Hadley Chowning – Mtn View/Liberty – Sophomore 

Ashton Bowers – Salem – Senior 

Olivia Crites – Houston – Senior 

Second Team 

Reagan Hoerning – Mtn Grove – Senior 

Reagan Wells – Mtn View/Liberty – Junior 

Savannah Manthey – Salem – Senior 

Abby Bowers – Thayer – Sophomore

Hadley Meyer – Thayer – Sophomore 

Chloe Jones – Willow Springs – Freshman 

Honorable Mention 

Keeley Akers – Ava – Senior 

Celia Fossett – Ava – Senior 

Angie Smith – Houston – Senior 

Makalah Watson – Cabool – Senior 

Kaily Wake – Mtn Grove – Junior 

Lyla Cornman – Mtn View/Liberty – Senior 

Avery Erway – Salem – Senior 

Hailey Larsen – Thayer – Senior 

Anna Minge – Willow Springs – Senior 

Sophia Crites – Houston – Sophomore 

BOYS

Player of the Year: Aidan Burns- Thayer-Junior

Coach of the Year: Matt Pitts- Thayer

First Team

Aidan Burns-Thayer-Junior

Devin Harrington-Thayer-Sophomore

Terrell Gaines-Mtn. View/Liberty-Junior

Bradley Henry-Mountain Grove-Junior

Drew Ripko-Mtn. View/Liberty-Senior

Second Team

Kolby James-Willow Springs-Freshman

Gunnar Konkel-Salem-Senior

Isaac Dalton-Ava-Sophomore

Rowan Spencer-Thayer-Junior

Josh Schockley-Cabool-Junior

Honorable Mention

Easton Pitts-Thayer-Sophomore

Brady Brookshire-Houston-Junior

Carter Mahan-Ava-Senior

Tyler Fleetwood-Cabool-Junior

Stone Jackson-Houston-Junior

Carter Pruett-Mtn. View/Liberty-Junior

Tyson Elliott-Mountain Grove-Senior

Bryson May-Salem-Junior

Brandon Prince-Thayer-Sophomore

Jace Rodgers-Willow Springs-Sophomore

