Houston High School had five players receive South Central Association All-Conference recognition for their efforts during the past season.
On the girls side, senior forward Olivia Crites was named to the All-SCA First Team. Crites was the Lady Tigers’ leading scorer and rebounder during the campaign, and reached the career 1,000-point mark during a home game against Plato on Feb. 9.
HHS junior guard Angie Smith and sophomore forward Sophia Crites each received Honorable Mention.
On the boys side, HHS junior forwards Brady Brookshire and Stone Jackson each received Honorable Mention.
2022-2023 SOUTH CENTRAL ASSOCIATION
ALL-CONFERENCE BASKETBALL SELECTIONS
GIRLS
Player of the Year: Sara Mendel – Ava – Senior
Coach of the Year: Nathan Houk – Ava
First Team
Sara Mendel – Ava – Senior
Lexi Gastineau – Ava – Senior
Hadley Chowning – Mtn View/Liberty – Sophomore
Ashton Bowers – Salem – Senior
Olivia Crites – Houston – Senior
Second Team
Reagan Hoerning – Mtn Grove – Senior
Reagan Wells – Mtn View/Liberty – Junior
Savannah Manthey – Salem – Senior
Abby Bowers – Thayer – Sophomore
Hadley Meyer – Thayer – Sophomore
Chloe Jones – Willow Springs – Freshman
Honorable Mention
Keeley Akers – Ava – Senior
Celia Fossett – Ava – Senior
Angie Smith – Houston – Senior
Makalah Watson – Cabool – Senior
Kaily Wake – Mtn Grove – Junior
Lyla Cornman – Mtn View/Liberty – Senior
Avery Erway – Salem – Senior
Hailey Larsen – Thayer – Senior
Anna Minge – Willow Springs – Senior
Sophia Crites – Houston – Sophomore
BOYS
Player of the Year: Aidan Burns- Thayer-Junior
Coach of the Year: Matt Pitts- Thayer
First Team
Aidan Burns-Thayer-Junior
Devin Harrington-Thayer-Sophomore
Terrell Gaines-Mtn. View/Liberty-Junior
Bradley Henry-Mountain Grove-Junior
Drew Ripko-Mtn. View/Liberty-Senior
Second Team
Kolby James-Willow Springs-Freshman
Gunnar Konkel-Salem-Senior
Isaac Dalton-Ava-Sophomore
Rowan Spencer-Thayer-Junior
Josh Schockley-Cabool-Junior
Honorable Mention
Easton Pitts-Thayer-Sophomore
Brady Brookshire-Houston-Junior
Carter Mahan-Ava-Senior
Tyler Fleetwood-Cabool-Junior
Stone Jackson-Houston-Junior
Carter Pruett-Mtn. View/Liberty-Junior
Tyson Elliott-Mountain Grove-Senior
Bryson May-Salem-Junior
Brandon Prince-Thayer-Sophomore
Jace Rodgers-Willow Springs-Sophomore