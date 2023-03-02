A retired Navy SEAL and former transgender woman announced his detransition and said it’s time for America to “wake up” regarding how the transgender push is hurting children.

“Everything you see on CNN with my face, do not even believe a word of it,” said Chris Beck, who formerly identified as Kristin Beck. “Everything that happened to me for the last 10 years destroyed my life. I destroyed my life. I’m not a victim. I did this to myself, but I had help.”

Beck gained notoriety after he became a transgender woman and spoke with CNN’s Anderson Cooper about the transition, according to a Sunday report.

“I take full responsibility,” he said. “I went on CNN and everything else, and that’s why I’m here right now. I’m trying to correct that.”

The media took advantage of him, Beck said.

“I was used; I was very naive, I was in a really bad way and I got taken advantage of,” the retired SEAL said. “I got propagandized. I got used badly by a lot of people who had knowledge way beyond me. They knew what they were doing. I didn’t.”

For two decades, Beck served as a SEAL and was a member of the legendary SEAL Team Six, the report noted.

He deployed 13 times and was awarded over 50 decorations.

Now, Beck said he is taking the fight to the current political climate, where transgender “healthcare” is taking advantage of America’s children.

“There are thousands of gender clinics being put up over all of America,” he said. “As soon as [children] go in and say, ‘I’m a tomboy,’ or, ‘This makes me feel comfortable,’ and then a psychologist says, ‘Oh, you’re transgender.’ And then the next day, you’re on hormones — the same hormones they are using for medical castration for pedophiles. Now, they are giving this to healthy 13-year-olds.

“Does this seem right? This is why I am trying to tell America to wake up.”

