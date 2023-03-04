The Southeast Coalition for Roadway Safety is awarding grant funding for project prom and graduation events at 33 schools across the district.

In Texas County, grants went to Licking, Plato and Summersville.

Schools were recently awarded $200 for student lock-in events. Funding assists with event expenses such as location rental, food or entertainment. Schools will also receive roadway safety educational items to share with students.

To be eligible, schools must include a presentation or activity educating students on highway safety issues during their lock-in or the week of the event. With traffic fatalities on the rise, safety education is critical to reducing serious injuries and deaths on Missouri’s roadways.

“Traffic crashes have a lasting effect on each of us,” said Sgt. Clark Parrott, Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop E public information officer. “Through education programs like Project Prom/Graduation, BUPD or Arrive Alive, hopefully we can change the causes or impact of these crashes.”