Houston FFA has been a vital part within this community for years, and the town has been just as much of a necessity for the chapter to succeed, said agriculture instructor Matthew Price.

This past year the ball was officially set into motion for the chapter to purchase a full scale learning lab greenhouse for students. “This will open the door for so much more hands-on learning plant production and management but will also help to provide more plants and flowers for our community,” Price said.

The order has been placed for a 30 x 48 A-Frame greenhouse with many upgrades, to give students the most realistic comparison to production greenhouse operations.

“The goal is to have the project completed and in working order before the beginning of next school year and to have an inaugural mum sale next fall. We are excited to have this opportunity to continue to grow this program and be better able to give back to the community that consistently supports us in every way possible.”

The greenhouse is slated to arrive by the end of the school year.