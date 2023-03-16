A Texas County associate commissioner will retire effective April 28.

Doyle Heiney, District II commissioner, announced in a letter that he is stepping down from the post he was first elected in 2016. He was re-elected in 2020. His term expires Dec. 31, 2024. He is a Republican.

Doyle Heiney

“I have enjoyed serving the citizens of our county. I am honored to have had this opportunity and look forward to continuing my part to assist the new commissioner,” he wrote.

The Texas County Republican Central Committee announced it would hold a closed meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 30, at the Houston Lions Club Den on North U.S. 63 to interview persons interested in the job, said party chair Terry Brown. The committee will then make a recommendation to Gov. Mike Parson, who makes the appointment.

The other members of county commission are presiding commissioner Scott Long and District I commissioner John Casey, both Republicans.