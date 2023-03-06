The Houston High School Beta Club won multiple awards Saturday at the 2023 Missouri State Convention in Branson.

HHS students Andy Durham, Kristen Ely and Miah Bressie all brought home individual first-place honors for the district. The Quiz Bowl team also placed first.

Here’s a look at Houston’s awards:

INDIVIDUAL

●Ari Frisbee – 5th, Biomedical Science, 10th Grade

●Hanna Huffman – 3rd, Color Photography, Division II

●Kristen Ely – 1st, Mixed Media, Division I; 3rd, Drawing, Division I; 3rd, Onsite Drawing, Division I; 4th, Painting, Division I; and 5th, LanguageArts, 10th Grade

●Micah Manion – 3rd, Hand DrawnAnime, Division I

●Gracyn McNiell – 5th, Math, 9th Grade

●Miah Bressie – 1st, Onsite Painting, Division II; 4th, Science, 11th Grade

●Andy Durham – 1st, Science, 12th grade; 3rd, Instrumentalist/PerformingArts; and 3rd, Spelling Bee

Miah Bressie and Kristen Ely, right, with awards captured at the state convention for Beta Club. (Submitted photo)

TEAM COMPETITIONS

●Quiz Bowl – 1st Place -Andy Durham, Allie Benoist, Stone Jackson, Addison Cook

●Musicology – 5th Place -Andy Durham, Miah Bressie, Daniel Eastman, Kendal Johnson)

●Club Trading Pin – 5th – Gracyn McNiell, Allie Benoist, Kendal Johnson

●G.O.L.D. Key award for growth in attendance at convention.

The Beta Club is co-sponsored by HHS teachers Dara Jackson and Dana Wilson.