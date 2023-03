Houston High School’s Scholar Bowl team won the top title Saturday in its seventh annual event on campus.

HHS’s “A team” remains undefeated at home, going 8-0. They beat Kickapoo in the eighth round, 475-295. Andy Durham took second place for individual honors and Ben Cook won seventh.

The “B team” went 5-2 and took second place in the standard division. Lilly Scheliga was fourth overall and Allie Benoist finished seventh.

In three weeks, Houston hosts the district competition.