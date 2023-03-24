The Houston Fire Department has been called to help in a water recovery in Wright County, authorities said.

The regional request reported six persons were in a vehicle that was swept away by high water. Four were recovered, two were swept away and one person has been recovered. One person is missing, according to the information seeking help received by Houston.

Here is the latest released this morning from the Wright County Sheriff’s Department:

“At approximately midnight last night, a vehicle with six young adults was swept off the roadway at a low water crossing off Highway M in the Grovespring. The Wright County Sheriff’s Office, the Missouri Conservation Department, Missouri State Highway Patrol, Missouri State Highway Patrol Region G search and rescue and the Grovesprings Fire Department arrived on scene. Four of the six we able to get out safely. The body of one was located and the search for the remaining person is still underway.”