A Houston man faces a pair of felony charges after allegedly assaulting a woman on March 12.

Benjamin J. Foster, 29, of the 100 block of Hickory Street in Houston, is charged with second-degree domestic assault and stealing $750 or more (both class D felonies).

A woman called Texas County 911 just after 10 p.m. and indicated that she and Foster had been in an altercation and he had choked her, slammed her to the ground and stolen her wallet.

After an Houston Police Department officer’s investigation, Foster was taken to the Texas County Jail and has a bond set at $200,000.