RAY ROGERS

Ray S. Rogers, 42, of 17767 Highway B in Houston, faces a felony charge of failure to register as a sex offender.

A Texas County Sheriff’s Department deputy was dispatched March 15 after Rogers reported that his vehicle had been stolen.

During the investigation process, a computer check revealed that Rogers had not informed authorities of his address within the required amount of time, according to a report.

He was arrested and taken to the Texas County Jail. Bond on the charge is set at $250,000.