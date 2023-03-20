The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Houston Police Department:

•Four people were issued citations for peace disturbance by fighting after an incident on March 12.

Cited were Aaron Hebblethwaite, 34, and Ashlee M. Barton, 29, both of 13290 Success Road at Success, along with Christopher Johnson, 35, of 7597 Lone Star Drive in Houston and Kyle L. McCrackin, 32, of 211 S. Grand Ave, Apt. 107, in Houston.

•Alexander G. Zigmantas, 43, of 15959 Moberly Drive in Solo, was arrested March 17 for having an active Texas County warrant for a felony charge of violation of a protection order.

An officer who was aware of the warrant made the arrest outside the police station after Zigmantas showed up stating he was there for a custodial visit with his minor-aged child. He was taken to the Texas County Jail with a bond set at $100,000.