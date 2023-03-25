Joyce Evelyn (Adkison) Vandivort, daughter of the late Omer and Bella (Gann) Adkison, was born March 2, 1942, in Texas County, Mo., and passed away March 22, 2023, at Ozarks Medical Center in West Plains, Mo. She was 81 years and 20 days of age.

Joyce attended and graduated from Cabool High School in 1960. She married Jerry Vandivort on Nov. 20, 1964, in Mountain Grove, Mo. This union was blessed with two children, Jason and Julie. Joyce and Jerry bought a farm south of Mountain Grove where they raised their children. Joyce enjoyed farm life and was still residing there at the time of her passing. She also enjoyed planting a garden and canning her harvest. Joyce worked as a seamstress for Brown Shoe Company for several years. When her children were born she quit work to raise her family. She later went to work for Paramount Manufacturing until their closing.

Joyce was always ready to go on a trip if someone would drive her around to enjoy the countryside. She liked going to garage sales and loved using her bargaining skills to buy something less than what it was marked. She had many jig-saw puzzles that she loved putting together, but her passion was quilting and sewing. She made all her children’s clothes when they were younger and made many quilts for her family and friends throughout the years.

Besides her parents, Joyce was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry, and three sisters, Chloe Gott, Norma Jarrett and Jewel Shelton.

She is survived by her son, Jason Vandivort and wife, Lacy, of Elsberry, Mo., her daughter, Julie Vandivort and husband, Jared Davis, of Mountain Grove, three grandchildren, Jacob Vandivort, Lexie Vandivort and Faith Davis, and many other relatives and friends who will miss her very much.

Visitation for Joyce Vandivort is 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 26, 2023, at Craig-Hurtt Funeral Home, Mountain Grove. Funeral services are 10 a.m. Monday, March 27, 2023, also at the funeral home, with Pastor Jess Wilson officiating. Song selections were “Amazing Grace” and “Touch Of Mamma’s Hand” sung by the Mennonite Choir. Rick Aspegren, Johnny Coffman, Lonnie Holt, Edwin Rogers, Austin Germer, and Diamond Davis are pallbearers. Burial is in Hillcrest Cemetery under the direction of Craig-Hurtt Funeral Home, Mountain Grove. Memorial contributions may be made to Association for Creatine Deficiencies in honor of her grandson, Jacob.

Online condolences: www.craighurttfuneralhome.com

PAID