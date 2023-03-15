Kevin E. Wengler, 65, of Houston, passed away on March 13, 2023. Kevin was born on Jan. 21, 1958, in Bonne Terre, Mo.

Kevin’s family moved to Los Angeles, Calif., when he was one year old, and he was raised there. In 1976, he joined the Navy and received an honorable discharge. He then joined Teamsters for a couple of years. Kevin then went to college for eight years while body building in the gym. Two months before Kevin was to receive his associate degree in Radiology, he realized he couldn’t do math. Kevin then moved back to Houston, Mo., and worked for Lee Jeans Company. He married Crystal Wengler and had a beautiful baby boy. Four days before their baby turned two months old, he passed away from SIDS.

Kevin had seven nieces and nephews. He was especially proud of Andy Edwards; he made something out of his life and became a deputy sheriff. Katie Edwards was his favorite niece, he used to take her to Sonic all the time to have ice cream.

Kevin had been clean and sober since July 30, 2019. He prayed to God every day since 2005 for family, friends, and God to forgive him for his sins in the past. He went to catechism at the Catholic Church when he was kid and was baptized later in life.

A funeral service for Kevin is 2 p.m. Monday, March 20, 2023, at Evans Funeral Home with Father Roy Chinnabathini officiating. A visitation is held one hour prior, beginning at 1 p.m. A graveside service with Military Honors will follow at Vollmar Cemetery. Pallbearers are Andrew Edwards, Brandon Lee, Jeff Hock, Jakob Lee, Jerry Potts, Donny Georgius and Hayden Collins. Arrangements entrusted to Evans Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.evansfh.com

PAID