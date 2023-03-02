When tomorrow starts without me, please try to understand, that an angel came and called my name and took me by the hand. The angel said my place was ready in Heaven far above, and that I’d have to leave behind all those I dearly love. But when I walked through Heaven’s Gate, I felt so much at home, for God looked down and smiled at me, and told me “Welcome Home.” So when tomorrow starts without me, don’t think we’re far apart, for every time you think of me… I’m right there in your heart.

…God needed some of Mom’s Gooey Butter Cake and her Oatmeal Coffee Cake, and her World Famous Manchester Stew…and so did Dad and Den. God asked her to come and live in Heaven with Him, Dad, and many other family members and friends that were waiting for her there…that he had plans for her and all her talents: baking, organizing and making everyone feel special. God knew that Mom’s skills would come in handy; Mom would paper clip, rubber band and staple the world together if she had the chance.

Mom was devoted to her church, her family and her friends. She was most happy at her special place called the “Solitude Ranch” or the “Club” on the Big Piney River, which her father and uncle built. Many summers were spent up and down the Big Piney River planning float trips, camping, enjoying the river and making new friends. Mom had a love for nature: dragonflies, hummingbirds and especially the butterflies. She drew a butterfly or put a sticker on every card, every letter and every note that she wrote. Every time a butterfly fluttered in the breeze, Mom thought it was an angel getting its wings.

Our mom, Lela Mae (Kern) Myers, was born Feb. 20, 1928, to Walter and Aurelia Kern, and after having a wonderful life here on earth, she passed Jan. 25, 2023, at age 94. She married Kenneth A. Myers on Sept. 3, 1949, and to this union, three children were born: the late Dennis Myers, Joseph (Joe) Myers and wife Judy of Farmington, Mo., and Maryann (Myers) Compas and husband Mike of Spring, Texas.

She is survived by seven grandchildren: Vicky, Richard, Jennifer, Jerad, JP, Kyle and Emilie as well as eight great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren; two sisters, Elaine Green and Jerene “Jerry” Brand, and sister-in-law, Margie Kern. Her brothers, Donald “Buck” Kern and Thomas “Tom” Kern; and sister-in-law, Shirley Kern, preceded her in death.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, March 25, at St Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Roby, Mo., with Fr. Rayappa Chinnabathini as celebrant. Interment will be at Ellis Prairie Cemetery.

