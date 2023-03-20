Lola Margaret (Mullen) Bradford, age 84, passed away peacefully on March 9, 2023, at Hickory Park Manor in Licking, Mo. She had fallen in late October and broken her femur and was unable to recover.

She was the daughter of Alice and Walter Lee Mullen and was born on July 16, 1938, in Jacksonville, Ill. She was raised in St. Louis, Mo., and lived there until 1968 when she and her husband, Norman, bought a farm and built a beautiful home in Bucyrus, Mo.

She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Norman Bradford; her sister, Alice Bea Holdegraver; three children, Phyllis Bradford, Bryan Bradford and Cheri Starcevich; seven grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. She loved her family and was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend.

She was a hard worker and eventually went onto become a R. N. working as a surgical nurse for many years. She loved being a nurse and used her gifts of service and compassion to help others.

Lola also loved her dog Willy, who was a faithful companion to her.

Lola attended the United Methodist Church in Licking, Mo. Her service will take place at her church at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 23, 2023.

Lola will be missed by all who knew her and loved her and will never be forgotten.

Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.foxfh.net.

PAID