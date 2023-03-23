Students from Houston High School attended the 2023 Missouri Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) State Leadership Conference, March 12-14, at Tan-Tar-A Conference Center in Osage Beach. More than 1,400 delegates from across the state represented 8,603 members of Missouri FCCLA.

The following Houston FCCLA members attend the conference: Hanna Huffman, Lily Johnson, Shiane Parish and Madison Thomas. Local chapter advisor Maegan Bell accompanied the students. The conference centered on the student-development theme “FCCLA Take Flight” representing how Missouri FCCLA is “Soaring to New Heights.” The conference kicked off with the Opening General Session on Sunday evening where the 2022-2023 Missouri FCCLA State Executive Council presided. The keynote speaker was Morris Morrison.

Hanna Huffman and Lily Johnson, right, with their gold medals and state winner trophy. They will advance to national competition. (Submitted photo)

On Monday, more than 708 students participated in 32 competitive STAR Events – Students Taking Action with Recognition. Events include: entrepreneurship, culinary arts, job interviews, chapter service projects, event management, and many others. Huffman and Johnson competed in the category National Programs in Action with their community service project, “The Silver Snowball.” Students also were able to attend workshops on leadership development, college prep, finance and health. Exhibits from Missouri colleges and universities were also present at the conference.

Student voting delegates elected the 2023-2024 Missouri FCCLA State Executive Council. Conference attendees raised more than $1,000 through the state outreach project benefitting the Rachel’s Challenge organization.

On Tuesday, March 14, Closing Session and Missouri FCCLA STAR Event Awards took place. Huffman and Johnson received top gold in their event category, competing against 43 other teams, making them the Missouri State Winners in National Programs in Action Level 3. The students will advance to represent Missouri at the FCCLA National Competition in Denver, Colo., this summer. This is the first time in Houston history that a FCCLA team has won at state and advancing to compete at nationals.

FCCLA is unique among student organizations because projects and events — such as the State Leadership Conference — are planned and run by its student members. This prime focus of Missouri FCCLA, youth-centered leadership, helps members develop those “skills for life” — planning, goal setting, problem solving, decision-making and interpersonal communication — necessary in the work place in the home.