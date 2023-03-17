A Hartville man accused of placing a camera in a Cabool business bathroom will appear in court for a plea or trial setting May 16, a judge ruled Wednesday.

Patrick Pitcher, who was 31 at the time of his arrest, appeared in Texas County Circuit Court. He is free on $250,000 bond.

Pitcher was arrested Jan. 12 and charged with sexual exploitation of a minor, possession of child pornography, possession of a controlled substance, unlawful use of a weapon and invasion of privacy – victim less than 18 years of age.

According to a report, a Cabool officer was dispatched Jan. 3 to Casey’s General Store East in Cabool regarding a report of a camera in the vent of the women’s restroom. The officer made contact with the store manager, and a camera was subsequently found inside the vent.

Analysis of the camera’s SD card by the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s division of drug and crime control revealed it contained 154 videos of people using the restroom. One of the videos reportedly showed Pitcher himself adjusting the camera angle using an application on his phone.

During the arrest process, a search of Pitcher’s vehicle was conducted and illegal prescription drugs and a Smith and Wesson .40 caliber pistol were found.

The Cabool Police Department investigated the discovery of the camera.

Since the discovery, five civil lawsuits filed as “Jane Does” have been entered against Casey’s and Pitcher.