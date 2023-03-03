Ronald L. McCallister, 46, of Webb City, is charged with tampering with a witness in a felony prosecution (a class D felony).

A Houston officer was dispatched to a retail store regarding a report of a man harassing the business. The officer made contact with the woman who owns the store, who was on the phone with a man – McCallister – and recording the conversation.

McCallister was reportedly yelling and cussing and telling the woman to change her statement to the police. The officer tried to speak to McCallister, but he cussed and yelled and hung up.

The store owner told the officer that McCallister had used her husband’s identity several times and they had pressed charges against him, according to a report. She said she had been subpoenaed several times to testify against him, but he never showed up for court.

Bond on the charge against McCallister is set at $250,000. He is not in custody.