A man accused in a 15-year-old Texas County cold murder case is to appear in court next month for a plea or trial setting.

Tommie K. Whetzell, 64, was in Texas County Circuit Court on Wednesday, March 15, before Circuit Judge John Beger. Whetzell, who is free on bond, is charged with the first-degree murder of Ricky Luebbert, 42, in November 2007. Beger ordered Whetzell to next appear April 18 for a plea or trial setting.

Luebbert’s body was at a residence in the Tyrone area where multiple bullet holes were found in a front window. An investigation was opened, but the case was never solved. An effort by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department and the national true crime series, “Cold Justice,” led to charges against Whetzell last year.

If convicted, Whetzell faces life in prison.