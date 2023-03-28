The grandchild of a Texas County couple was one of those fatally shot Monday in a mass school shooting in Nashville that claimed six, authorities said.

Friends and family of Dr. Joe and Kathy Richardson are devastated by the news of the loss of Evelyn Dieckhaus, an elementary school student. Evelyn, 9, and her older sister attended the school. Her mother, Katie, is a Houston High School graduate. Both of the children visited each summer in Houston.

The tragedy occurred at a Christian school that had an enrollment of about 200. Three elementary children and three adults, all in their 60s, were killed. A police officer received injuries from glass.