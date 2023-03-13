With the March winds coming in, I am reminded of this quote: “The pessimist complains about the wind; the optimist expects it to change; the realist adjusts the sails.”

I like this quote, because sometimes in life we do have to adjust to things, just like the recent time change. In the spring we spring our clocks forward and get a little bit closer to summer and more daylight in the evening.

Some adjustments here in the Houston Library is our non-fiction section. We have created a section with books that are “All About Missouri,” and we have also added some new non-fiction reads of all categories. Come check them out!

New arrivals this week:

•Kids: “Sleepy Sheepy” by Lucy Ruth Cummins and “How to Babysit Grandma” by Jean Reagan.

•Novels: “The Candy House” by Jennifer Egan, “Nightwork” by Nora Roberts, “Death of a Traitor” by M.C. Beaton, and “Being Baxters” by Karen Kingsbury.

Spring Garden parties with treats and fun activity for the kids are happening at three of our branches, and all are welcome.

•Houston: Saturday, March 18, at 10:30am,

•Licking: Saturday, March 25, at 10:30 a.m.

•Cabool: Saturday, April 1 at 11 a.m.

Save the date for our children’s Summer Reading Program, which will start June 1. The theme this year is “All Together Now.” More information to come in the coming months!

Ongoing weekly activities at the Houston branch include Story times with Crafts Thursdays at 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., and Lego Club Saturdays 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

All branches have gently used books for sale and these proceeds go to help the library purchase new books.

The library website has a new look, so be sure to visit our webpage for dates and activities happening at all Texas County branches. We also provide several services, such as copies, faxes, scanning, WiFi and computers for adults and kids.

Library cards are free; you just need to show your ID and proof of your address.

And be sure and “like” our Facebook page!

Louise Beasley is director of the Texas County Library system. She can be reached by phone at 417-967-2258 or by email at Texascountylibrary@gmail.com. More information about the four county library branches is available online at texascountylibrary.lib.mo.us.