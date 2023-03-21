A new housing development — to meet a critical need — will soon begin in Houston.

About 18-20 homes are expected on about an eight-acre development — to be known as Wild Irish Estates — that is situated off Oak Hill Drive and north of Plainview Drive. Luther and Sharon Courtney of Raymondville are selling the property to WIF Development, which has other real estate interests in the county. Each of the residences will be about 1,800 to 2,400 square feet and include three or four bedrooms with a great room and kitchen in an open floor plan. It includes porches on the front and back of each home.

Josh Hebblethwaite is the contractor. Construction is pending the completion of soil samples.

A street will be created off Oak Hill Drive and the homes are located around a cul de sac. A detailed plat required by the city’s planning and zoning rules had already been done by Courtney. Councilman Kevin Stilley has acted as the city liaison with McGinnis.

Announcement of the development came Monday during a meeting of the Houston City Council. The Houston Planning and Zoning Commission will review the earlier plans.

Members of the city’s Industrial Development Authority and other community leaders have held two recent meetings to discuss needs in the community. Housing ranks high on the list.