The Ozark Spring, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, nominated the Cabool Middle School for its Spring Community Classroom Project.

Requested items were collected to offset the expenses many teachers and staff personally provide out of their own pockets as they replenish their classrooms with much utilized resources entering the second half of the school year.

This year’s round up of tissues and disinfect wipes were designated for the art and music departments, computer teachers and the librarian.