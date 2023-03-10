Paul Edward Sternberg Jr., age 70, passed away March 8, 2023, at home in Lynchburg, Mo. Born Aug. 5, 1952, in Belleville, Ill., to Paul and Shirley Sternberg.

Paul is preceded in death by his mother and father; niece, Sarah Ashley Sternberg; nephew, James Dean Sternberg; brother-in-law, Volley Willis Jr.; and mother and father-in-law, Ruth and Volley Willis Sr.

Paul is survived by his wife of 52 years, Dianna Sternberg; daughter, Stephanie (John) Branstetter of Grovesprings; son, Paul Edward (Honey) Sternberg III of Montello, Wis.; son, Shannon (Misty) Lewis of Falcon; grandsons, Andrew Patrick, Paul Edward Sternberg IV, Jonathon Branstetter, Landon Branstetter and Dustin Branstetter; granddaughters, Haylee (Weston) Ronan, Olivia Sternberg, Hannah Sternberg, Rebekah Sternberg and Angelea Branstetter; two great-grandchildren, Emerson and Wren; siblings, Arnold (Jeanine) Sternberg, Michael (Candy) Sternberg, Dennis (Mary) Sternberg, Patty (Kenny) Sternberg; sisters-in-law, Sandy Willis and Deborah (Ed) Adams; as well as a host of nieces and nephews.

Paul was born into a strong military family and at 18 years old he joined the Army. Soon after basic training, Paul married his high school sweetheart, Dianna. Paul and Dianna started their family while stationed in Germany and traveled around the world. After retirement, Paul settled his family back in Lynchburg where he was an active part of the Nebo Falcon Fire Board. Paul worked to obtain his master’s degree in business and started his second career with the Missouri Department of Corrections.

Paul was baptized into the Methodist Church at the age of 14. Paul loved to be outside working on his small farm and collecting “treasures.” His favorite thing was “puppy time” with his faithful schnauzer, Heidi. Paul was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, son, brother and uncle and will be missed greatly. Although he is gone from us for now, his words of wisdom and love will carry us through.

A visitation for Paul is noon to 2 p.m. Monday, March 13, 2023, at Evans Funeral Home, Houston, Mo. A graveside service is 3 p.m. on Monday, March 13, 2023, in Long Hollow Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at www.evansfh.com. Arrangements entrusted to Evans Funeral Home, Houston.

