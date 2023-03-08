Paul J. Klass, Jr. of Appleton City, Mo., passed away March 7, 2023, surrounded by family. Paul was born July 28, 1939, in Clinton, Mo., to Paul and Irene Klass.

Paul was preceded in death by his parents; loving wife, Norma Klass; and precious granddaughter, Tiffany Faddis.

Survivors include Paul’s four children and their spouses, Randy Klass and wife Gwen; Gary Klass and wife Kristina; Kay Hudson and husband Rick; and Karla Stinnett and fiancé Dennis; eight grandchildren, Whitney, Parker, Dirk, Spencer, Sarah, Amanda, Keri and Rilee Dawn; nine great-grandchildren, Brooke, Lexee, Allie, Eli, Dominic, Damon, Deacon, Kasen, Lane and Emma; one sister, Ruth Klass; and one nephew, Troy Patterson and wife Joann.

Paul was born in Clinton, Mo., but grew up and went to grade school in Clayton, N.M. His family later relocated to Montrose, Mo., where he finished up high school. Later he worked as a rancher, businessman and lastly a professional truck driver for 15 years.

His many hobbies included fishing, hunting and camping. But Paul mostly enjoyed spending time with his family and watching his grandchildren grow up. He enjoyed life and had a little fun along the way. Paul will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

A funeral service is 2 p.m. Friday, March 10, 2023, at Evans Funeral Home, 224 S. Grand Ave., Houston, Mo. A visitation will begin one hour prior to the service time at Evans Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Pine Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society in memory of Paul. Online condolences may be left at www.evansfh.com.

