Westbound U.S. 60 in Howell and Texas counties will be reduced to one lane with a 12-foot width restriction as contractor crews perform pavement improvements.

This section of roadway is from south U.S. 63 in Willow Springs to north U.S. 63 in Cabool.

Weather permitting, work will take place 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 14, through Friday, July 21, with weekends as necessary.

The work zone will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use extreme caution while traveling near the area.

For additional information, please contact Resident Engineer Audie Pulliam at 417-469-2589, MoDOT’s Customer Service Center toll-free at 888-ASK-MODOT (888-275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/southeast.