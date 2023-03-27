The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Houston Police Department:

•Kyle L. McCrackin, 32, of 211 S. Grand Ave., No. 107, in Houston, was issued a citation for failure to obey a lawful order on March 25.

At about 11:25 p.m., a woman called 911 requesting officers go to a Chestnut Street residence regarding a highly intoxicated man – McCrackin – wanting to fight people.

Two officers approached McCrackin (who was standing on a sidewalk) and he walked aggressively toward one of them asking if he wanted to fight. The officer told McCrackin to back away, and he then walked aggressively toward the other officer.

McCrackin also was asked to leave the property several times, and was even offered a ride, but he refused, according to a report. He was finally arrested and taken to the Texas County Jail for a 12-hour hold.

•James C. Leyrer, 38, of 403 N. Grand Ave. in Houston, and Jackson C. Morgan, 46, who is officially homeless, were each issued citations for peace disturbance by fighting after being involved in a physical altercation at Casey’s General Store on U.S. 63 at about 8:40 p.m. March 24.

•Brandon Rutz, 31, of 1205 Peabody Drive in Cabool, was issued two citations for stealing after allegedly shoplifting at Dollar Tree and Walmart on March 22.

•A 54-year-old Houston woman reported on March 21 that her bank account had been used several times to pay for Hulu (a streaming service) without her permission.

•On March 16, a risk management member of West Plains Bank and Trust requested an investigation of fraud.

An officer was advised that several fraudulent checks had been deposited and that the funds were either quickly transferred or withdrawn. All of the deposits were reportedly made by mobile deposit. The checks reported came from a company in Irvine, Calif.

The total reported lost by the bank is $4,381.09. There is a suspect.