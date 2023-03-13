The following are excerpts from some of the reports recently generated by the Houston Police Department:

•Dakota N. Vanover, 30, of 777 W. Highway 17, Apt. 16, in Houston, was issued citations for resisting arrest and failure to obey a lawful order on March 7.

At about 4:50 p.m., an officer was helping a 32-year-old woman who had gained an ex parte on Vanover and had requested assistance going to her apartment, adjacent to his.

While there, the officer made contact with Vanover and inquired about an incident that reportedly occurred earlier the same day between he and the woman. During the process, Vanover reportedly threatened the officer, but was detained and taken to the Texas County Jail.

•Gary W. Fuwell, 44, of 13022 Highway FF in Bucyrus, and Kiley Sisco, 43, of 777 Highway 17, Apt. 5, in Houston, were each issued citations for disturbing the peace by fighting after an incident March 4 at the Houston Area Chamber of Commerce Fairgrounds.

The two were cited after getting into a physical altercation outside the community building while an event was taking place inside.

•Jackson C. Morgan, 46, who is homeless, was cited for trespassing on March 7.

Morgan received the ticket after allegedly entering Walmart despite being banned from the store in October 2014.

•Kolton C. Morgan, 26, of 813 Hiett St. in Houston, was arrested March 30 for having an active Texas County warrant for a felony stealing charge.

An officer who knew of the warrant made the arrest after observing Morgan walking alongside U.S. 63 at about 3:09 a.m.

He was taken to jail with a bond set at $10,000.