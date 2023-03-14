The Texas County Republican Central Committee will sponsor Lincoln Day on Saturday, March 25, at the Licking High School Gymnasium.

Fellowship starts at 5 p.m. followed by a dinner at 6. The speaker is U.S. Rep. Jason Smith of Salem, who was recently named as chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee. Other elected officials also will speak.

Tickets are $25 for adults; and $15 for youth.

Ticket contacts are: Diane Krantz (417-967-4699), Doyle Heiney (417-247-1926), Ed Green Realty (573-674-2115) or Terry Brown (417-300-6533).