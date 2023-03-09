Robert Lee Gladden, age 60, passed away in West Plains, Mo., on March 7, 2023. Robert was born Dec. 19, 1962, in Houston, Mo. to Bob and Roberta Gladden.

Robert was united in marriage to Linda (Guyton) Gladden on July 3, 2009.

He is preceded in death by his father, Bob M. Gladden; sister, Debbie Gladden; brother-in-law, David Guyton; and grandparents; Clarence and Lena Gladden, and Floyd and Clara Dykes.

Robert is survived by wife, Linda Gladden; mother, Roberta Gladden; nephew, Daren Medlock and wife Pam; and niece, Taylor Medlock; as well as host of many dear friends.

Robert was an avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed boating, fishing and hunting. He loved maintaining his farm with his dog, Kinzo, by his side. Robert will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

A visitation for Robert is noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at Evans Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow the visitation at 2 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home, Houston. Burial will follow in Pine Lawn Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at www.evansfh.com. Arrangements entrusted to Evans Funeral Home, Houston.

PAID