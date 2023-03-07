Robert Leo McGrew, age 71, of Fernandina Beach, Fla., passed away Feb. 22, 2023, after a battle with cancer.

Born in Houston, Mo., on April 6, 1951, he was the middle of three children. Mr. McGrew was raised in Raymondville, Mo., and attended Houston High School. He fell in love with cars at a very young age as he and his father worked on them together. One of his hobbies was going to stock car races on the weekends and working in the pits of cars with Don Crum when he was just in grade school. At age 16, Mr. McGrew began cultivating his skills for his lifelong trade under the direction of Kyle Sillyman, as an auto body craftsman.

One of his passions was fishing. Being in Fernandina Beach, surrounded by water, was the perfect place to enjoy fishing during his retirement.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Aggie McGrew, as well as his brother, John McGrew Sr. and stepson Shane. He is survived by his sister, Louise Sciotto, Houston; daughter Robyn Ford (Tony), stepdaughter Elisabeth, stepson Casey, grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

A mass celebrating his life is 11 a.m. March 11, 2023, at Church of the Messiah with Father Scott Looker, celebrant. Mr. McGrew will be laid to rest in Allen Cemetery, Raymondville, Mo.