Members of the Houston board of education handled several personnel matters during a nearly three-hour session on Tuesday.

The board:

•Employed Haydee Raymond as middle school and high school art teacher for the 2023-2024 school year.

•Employed Jacob Meier as part-time custodian for this school year.

•Offered Julia Sloan the head volleyball coaching position, 4-2. (Darren Ice, yes; Jeff Gettys, no; Charlie Malam, yes; Jo Holland, yes; Jeff Crites, yea; and Christie Koch, no. Jennifer Scheets, absent)

•Extended contracts to all probationary elementary, middle school and high school teachers approved on a list presented to the board. Michael Tottingham was approved separately since he has a family connection to Gettys, who later abstained from voting.

•Heard Dr. Justin Copley, superintendent, and administrators speak regarding non-certified evaluations. They also talked about extracurricular evaluations.

•Held a discussion regarding the district’s School Protection Officer program that allows a staff member to be armed.