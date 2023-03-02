The Houston Rural Fire Department responded twice Wednesday to a property on Brushy Creek Road at Brown Hill Road where grass and an old shack burned.

On the second call, the Raymondville Fire Department also responded.

A Houston Rural official said the blaze began with a large controlled burn in pastureland that got out of control and jumped a fence onto an adjacent property where the shack was.

Firefighters didn’t get their hoses out on the second response, as the man who owned the land where the shed was said, “let it go.” They did stay long enough to make sure the man’s trailer home wasn’t threatened.