The Houston board of education met last week.

Members:

•Heard Amanda Munson, high school principal, introduce students who had earned Academic All-State Honors in volleyball and football.

Receiving recognition were volleyball: Senior Olivia Crites, senior Madi Reed and junior Kelsey Pritchett; and football, senior Casey Merckling, junior Kayden Crawford and junior Wyatt Hughes.

•Recognized Maycee Stilley as Houston Middle School “Student of the Month.” Tracy Hughes, middle school principal, handled the presentation.

•Heard Dr. Justin Copley, superintendent, honor the seven-member board during “Board Appreciation Month.”

• Received an update on campus activities from administrators and directors.

The board will next meet at 5:30 p.m. April 11 at the high school library.