The National Weather Service says severe thunderstorms and flooding threats are possible today.

The highest chances for severe storms and flash flooding are across south-central Missouri through tonight. A rain gauge in the City of Houston showed 2.87 inches received overnight.

The National Weather Service said the flooding threat lingers across areas that saw excessive rainfall overnight.

Texas County is under a flood watch. 1-2 more inches are expected through 1 a.m. Saturday. The highest rainfall amounts are expected along and south of Interstate 44.