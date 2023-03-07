This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

Daylight Saving Time will begin at 2 a.m. this Sunday (March 12).

Time pieces move forward one hour.

When the time changes each spring and fall, change batteries in your smoke alarms and test them, suggests the University of Missouri Extension.

Each year, nearly 4,000 Americans die in fires and approximately 16,000 are injured.

At least 80 percent of fires in the United States occur in the home. The National Fire Protection Association says that roughly three out of five fire deaths happen in homes with no smoke alarms or alarms that are not working.

MU Extension offers the following tips:

• Install a smoke alarm in every bedroom of your home.

• Put a smoke alarm on every level of your home. Large homes need more smoke alarms.

• Install smoke alarms on the ceiling or high on the wall.

• Test alarms monthly by pushing the test button.

• Change batteries twice a year, in the spring and fall, when you changing the time.

• Replace smoke alarms 10 years from the date of manufacture.

Special alarms are available for those who are hard of hearing. Safety improves when smoke alarms are connected so that when one sounds, all sound.

•Create an escape plan in case of an emergency.