Non-profit community organizations are pulling together to help south central Missouri residents build their credit scores and move into the financial mainstream.

Ozark Action Inc. and partner, New Growth Capital, will offer free credit building workshops March 28 in Mountain Grove at Ozark Action, 807 N. Main St. and April 18 in Houston at the Texas County Health Department, 950 N. U.S. 63.

Organizers said the free service is available to help individuals establish or improve their credit score, which allows access to employment, housing and bank financing, as well as starting a business. They said a good credit score helps lower borrowing costs, insurance rates and more.

The workshops provide training on how to improve scores and individualized action planning. One-on-one action planning sessions follow each workshop’s 30-minute training. Participants should bring their drivers’ license or another form of identification.

Registration is available online at bit.ly/CBworkshops or call Ozark Action at 417-256-6147.